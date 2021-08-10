Tuesday, August 10th | 2 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russian Gymnast Calls to Stop Harassing Israeli Gold Medalist Linoy Ashram

Lebanon’s Aoun Shields Patriarch After He Urged Halt to Rockets

Israeli-Founded Cloud Protection Firm OwnBackup Nears $3.35 Billion Valuation

Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant Uncovers Chinese Espionage Group UNC215’s Activity in Israel

Israel-Morocco Ties Deepen as Lapid Prepares for Rabat Trip

Ukraine to Allow Jewish Worshipers Into Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Saudi Arabia Sentences 69 Hamas Members to Prison for Up to 21 Years

Israeli Company to Supply IED Jammers to Spanish Ministry of Defense

March Against Ben & Jerry’s to Take Place in New York Ahead of Worldwide ‘Call for Action’

$3 Million Gift to Support Jewish Identity Programs for Public School Teens

August 10, 2021 10:53 am
0

Russian Gymnast Calls to Stop Harassing Israeli Gold Medalist Linoy Ashram

avatar by i24 News

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Individual All-Around – Final – Rotation 4 – Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Linoy Ashram of Israel in action with ribbon. Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

i24News – Russian Olympic rhythmic dancer Dina Averina on Monday urged people to leave Israel’s gold medalist Linoy Ashram alone after the Israeli’s win on Saturday in the Tokyo Olympics drew controversy on social media.

“I, like Linoy Ashram, am being bullied on social networks,” she said in an interview with Championat, a Russian digital sports publisher.

Averina, a popular favorite to win the competition, instead won silver.

“Yes, not all people support me,” she said, adding: “we are not guilty of anything — this is a matter of the judges. I feel sorry for Linoy — she did nothing wrong. Don’t harass her.”

Related coverage

August 10, 2021 9:04 am
0

March Against Ben & Jerry’s to Take Place in New York Ahead of Worldwide ‘Call for Action’

JNS.org - A march to protest Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its products in the West Bank and eastern...

Averina earlier stated she did not feel it was fair that she got a lower score in rhythmic gymnastics after Ashram dropped her apparatus during her routine.

“I can’t say that it was very fair,” said Averina. “I can’t spot any obvious mistake that I did. I was pretty consistent and clean compared to Linoy who lost the apparatus.”

Ashram’s victory on Saturday is the first time since the 1996 Atlanta Games that a non-Russian gymnast won a medal in the all-around event.

In addition, it is the first gold medal won by an Israeli woman and marks the first time Israel won more than one gold medal in a single Olympics.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.