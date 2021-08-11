Creator of Popular Israeli Series ‘Srugim’ Asks Fans to Help Fund Sequel Project

The creator of the Israeli television series “Srugim” asked fans of the show on Tuesday to help finance a “sort of” sequel project after being unable to receive funding from TV networks.

“We are aware of the fact that even though ‘Srugim’ ended almost a decade ago, there are still many fans in Israel and abroad that would love to see more TV creations in the spirit of ‘Srugim,'” said Laizy Shapira. “The question is: are they willing to invest a little to make it happen.”

Shapira pleaded to fans in a message posted on the English-language “International fans of Srugim” Facebook page. “Srugim,” a drama series about the lives of five Jewish religious singles living in Jerusalem, was a hit in Israel when it aired between 2008 and 2012 before attracting global audiences after streaming on Hulu, Amazon Video and Apple TV.

Shapira wrote in the Facebook post that having three young kids at home “totally overwhelmed me and drained me from almost any capability to write and create.” But now, he said, “my kids are growing up and over the past two years the muse has returned. I finally sat down and succeeded in writing a very personal dramatic and comic series based, like ‘Srugim,’ on my personal experiences … a sort of sequel to ‘Srugim.’

Related coverage Jewish Athletes Celebrate Olympic Success at Tokyo Games JNS.org - Many in the Jewish world are sharing in Israel’s record-setting four medal wins at the just-concluded 2020 Summer...

“Srugim” was inspired by Shapira’s own experiences as an Orthodox Jewish bachelor in his 30s. His new show, titled “What’s Your Next Project,” will be about Modern Orthodox men and women in their 40s who married late and are now dealing with the challenges of having young children at home while many of their friends are already marrying off their kids.

“I feel this show has the same spirit as ‘Srugim,’” Shapira wrote. “It deals with the everyday dramas we are all familiar with and tries to do this with humor and sensitivity. I truly believe that what comes out of the heart will definitely enter the hearts of others.”

Shapira said he has not been able to sell the show to TV networks because they are short on funding that is already going to “the big Netflix action dramas, which are all the rage today.” He’s hoping “Srugim” fans from outside Israel can help him raise $400,000 to make it “more convenient” for a network to invest the remaining amount. He also said he wants to find a way for those donating to “receive a portion of the profits in future sales to networks in Israel and abroad.”

Among the show’s fans who commented on the post was American actor Patrick Cronin, 80, who wrote, “I loved Srugim. I think if I could help in any way I’d love to do so.”