Wednesday, August 11th | 3 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Why Are Druze Villagers in Lebanon Doing the UN’s Job?

Saudi Journalist Who Advocated Peace with Israel Is Released

French Antisemitic Website Disappears From View as Interior Minister Denounces ‘Scandalous, Nauseating’ Content

An Inside Look at Israel’s Incubator Ecosystem

Israel Gives CIA Chief Burns Dossier Claiming Iran’s Raisi Is ‘Demented Extremist’

CIA Director Burns Holds Talks in Israel, With Focus on Iran

Iran’s Raisi Names Anti-Western Hardliner as New Foreign Minister

Jewish Athletes Celebrate Olympic Success at Tokyo Games

Hamas Bars UN Inspectors From Examining Tunnel Under UNRWA School in Gaza

Israeli Minister Details Plans for Rocket-Proof Protection in Northern Israeli Homes

August 11, 2021 11:33 am
0

French Antisemitic Website Disappears From View as Interior Minister Denounces ‘Scandalous, Nauseating’ Content

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

ILLUSTRATIVE: An antisemitic sign on display at a vaccine refusal demonstration in Metz. Photo: Screenshot via social media.

A vitriolic antisemitic website in France inspired by a World War II era pro-Nazi weekly newspaper has been denounced by the country’s interior minister, who warned that its authors will likely be the subject of criminal charges.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Gérald Darmanin eviscerated the site “Je Suis Partout” — “I Am Everywhere” — as “deeply scandalous and nauseating.” The interior minister added that he had already reported the site’s existence to law enforcement, urging that its backers be prosecuted and the website closed “as quickly as possible.”

A later tweet from Darmanin stated that web hosting companies and social media managers “must recognize their responsibilities.”

The site is no longer online, although it remains unclear whether its sudden disappearance earlier this week was because of French government intervention or an independent decision by “Je Suis Partout” administrators to migrate to another hosting company.

Related coverage

August 11, 2021 8:59 am
0

Harris, Herzog Discuss Israeli Security, Environmental Assistance to Central America

JNS.org - US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on the phone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday. According to a...

The website is named after a weekly newspaper that was published in France during the 1940-44 Nazi occupation. The publisher of the original “Je Suis Partout” — French Nazi Robert Brasillach — was sentenced to death as a collaborator with the Nazi authorities in 1945.

Meanwhile, the website’s main offering is an elaborate graphic entitled “Ils Sont Partout”  — “They Are Everywhere” — that purports to show through a flowchart how Jews control the media and other key industries in France.

During the last six weeks, there has been a fresh wave of antisemitic conspiracy theory across France that uses the pronouns “They” and “Them” as a substitute for the word “Jew.” The trend began with a now infamous June 22 television interview with a retired French army general who embarked on an antisemitic rant that replaced “Jew” with “Qui?” (“Who?”)

“You know who controls the media pack in the world and in France. Who controls the Washington Post, the New York Times, BFMTV and all the newspapers,” Gen. Daniel Delawarde stated in a live broadcast.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.