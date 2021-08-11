French Antisemitic Website Disappears From View as Interior Minister Denounces ‘Scandalous, Nauseating’ Content

A vitriolic antisemitic website in France inspired by a World War II era pro-Nazi weekly newspaper has been denounced by the country’s interior minister, who warned that its authors will likely be the subject of criminal charges.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Gérald Darmanin eviscerated the site “Je Suis Partout” — “I Am Everywhere” — as “deeply scandalous and nauseating.” The interior minister added that he had already reported the site’s existence to law enforcement, urging that its backers be prosecuted and the website closed “as quickly as possible.”

A later tweet from Darmanin stated that web hosting companies and social media managers “must recognize their responsibilities.”

The site is no longer online, although it remains unclear whether its sudden disappearance earlier this week was because of French government intervention or an independent decision by “Je Suis Partout” administrators to migrate to another hosting company.

The website is named after a weekly newspaper that was published in France during the 1940-44 Nazi occupation. The publisher of the original “Je Suis Partout” — French Nazi Robert Brasillach — was sentenced to death as a collaborator with the Nazi authorities in 1945.

Meanwhile, the website’s main offering is an elaborate graphic entitled “Ils Sont Partout” — “They Are Everywhere” — that purports to show through a flowchart how Jews control the media and other key industries in France.

During the last six weeks, there has been a fresh wave of antisemitic conspiracy theory across France that uses the pronouns “They” and “Them” as a substitute for the word “Jew.” The trend began with a now infamous June 22 television interview with a retired French army general who embarked on an antisemitic rant that replaced “Jew” with “Qui?” (“Who?”)