Hamas is Training Children — and Old Men — for the Next War

August 11, 2021 11:58 am
avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter.

Hamas has started a military training camp under the name “Sword of Jerusalem” for Gazans.

This is the latest in a long line of terrorist training camps that incite violence against the Jewish state, teach children to murder innocent Jews, glorify jihad, and promote the idea that Israel can be defeated militarily, with all its Jewish citizens pushed into the sea.

But this time, photos from the camp show that not only do they appear to be training children to join the Hamas Al Qassam Brigades, but also some grey-haired men.

This is more proof that rather than investing their limited resources into rebuilding Gaza and improving the lives of average citizens, Hamas remains committed to its one true goal: murdering Jews and destroying the Jewish state.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

