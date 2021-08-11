Hamas is Training Children — and Old Men — for the Next War

Hamas has started a military training camp under the name “Sword of Jerusalem” for Gazans.

This is the latest in a long line of terrorist training camps that incite violence against the Jewish state, teach children to murder innocent Jews, glorify jihad, and promote the idea that Israel can be defeated militarily, with all its Jewish citizens pushed into the sea.

But this time, photos from the camp show that not only do they appear to be training children to join the Hamas Al Qassam Brigades, but also some grey-haired men.