Wednesday, August 11th | 3 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Top Diplomat on First Visit to Morocco Since Upgrade in Ties

Head of IDF Iran File, Senior Bahraini Diplomat Meet on Threats Posed by Tehran

Taliban Control 65 Percent of Afghanistan, EU Official Says, After Series of Sudden Gains

University of South Carolina to Open First US Anne Frank House: ‘She Was One of Six Million’

Quentin Tarantino to Be Guest of Honor at Jerusalem Film Festival

Hezbollah Militants Who Fired Rocket Barrage on Israel Released, Says Lebanese Army in Report

Sixty Percent of Jews in Australian State of Queensland Have Experienced Antisemitism: Survey

Report: India Planning to Seek Israel’s Help in Underwater Search for Missing Army Helicopter Pilots

‘Fauda’ Co-Creators Extend Partnership With Netflix to Develop, Produce More Original Content

British Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman Was Told She Didn’t ‘Look Enough Like Anne Frank’ to Take on Jewish Roles

August 11, 2021 8:13 am
0

Israel’s Top Diplomat on First Visit to Morocco Since Upgrade in Ties

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid walks with Minister Delegate to the Moroccan Foreign Ministry Mohcine Jazouli, upon his arrival at the airport in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021. Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid began a visit to Morocco on Wednesday, the first by Israel’s top diplomat to the North African country since an upgrading of relations under a US-brokered deal.

Israel and Morocco agreed in December to resume diplomatic relations and re-launch direct flights under the agreement in which Washington also recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Leading a ministerial delegation on a two-day visit, Lapid will inaugurate Israel’s diplomatic mission in Rabat, visit Casablanca’s historic Temple Beth-El and hold talks with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, Lapid’s office said.

“This historic visit is a continuation of the long-standing friendship and deep roots and traditions that the Jewish community in Morocco, and the large community of Israelis with origins in Morocco, have,” Lapid said before his arrival, on an El Al Israel Airlines flight, in Rabat.

Related coverage

August 10, 2021 4:07 pm
0

Taliban Control 65 Percent of Afghanistan, EU Official Says, After Series of Sudden Gains

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes, and a European...

Morocco was one of four Arab countries — along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan — to move towards normalizing relations with Israel last year under US-engineered accords.

Those agreements angered Palestinians who have long relied on Arab support in their quest for statehood. Until last year, only two Arab states — Egypt and Jordan — had forged full ties with Israel in more than 70 years.

Moroccan officials have described their country’s deal as a restoration of mid-level relations that Rabat cooled in 2000 in solidarity with the Palestinians, after the Second Intifada began.

US President Joe Biden has said he wants to build on Israel’s new relations, which Lapid has prioritized since taking office in June as part of a cross-partisan coalition that replaced longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Just five weeks ago, Lapid made a landmark first visit by an Israeli foreign minister to the UAE, where he touted Israel’s emerging ties with the Gulf Arab state and highlighted concerns over their mutual foe Iran.

Two Israeli carriers launched nonstop commercial flights to Marrakesh from Tel Aviv last month, but hopes for a broader tourism bonanza have been delayed by a spike of COVID-19 cases in both countries.

David Govrin, the head of Israel’s diplomatic mission in Rabat, said Moroccan airlines RAM and Air Arabia will begin direct flights to Israel in October.

Morocco had one of the largest Jewish communities in the region until Israel’s founding in 1948. As Jews fled or were expelled from many Arab countries, an estimated 250,000 left Morocco for Israel from 1948 to 1964.

Only about 3,000 Jews remain in Morocco, while hundreds of thousands of Israelis claim some Moroccan ancestry.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.