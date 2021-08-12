Thursday, August 12th | 4 Elul 5781

August 12, 2021 11:45 am
0

Israeli FM Lapid Inaugurates First Diplomatic Office in Morocco, Says Embassies Soon to Come

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurates Israel’s diplomatic mission, as the head of the Israeli diplomatic delegation, David Govrin, hung a mezuzah on the doorpost of the new office, in Rabat, Morocco August 12, 2021. Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated Israel’s first diplomatic office in Morocco on Thursday, and said that mutual embassies will soon be opened.

Walla reported that, speaking to the press in Casablanca — during his first official visit since Morocco normalized its relations with Israel in the wake of the Abraham Accords — Lapid also said Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita will be a passenger on the first flight by Morocco’s national airline to the Jewish state.

Lapid expects the visit to occur in the fall, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Israeli diplomatic representation was inaugurated in Rabat, with a ribbon cutting and the ceremonial placing of a mezuzah.

Lapid met with Bourita during the visit, and gave a personal letter from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Morocco’s King Muhammad VI.

The letter expressed the president’s desire for a meeting with the king “in the near future” and conveyed congratulations to the royal family and the Moroccan people.

During his press conference, Lapid also addressed the issue of the nuclear deal with Iran, saying that he does not support it but does not see an alternative, and that Israel is engaged in an ongoing dialogue with the US and European countries on the issue.

