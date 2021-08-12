Jewish Actress Mayim Bialik Named as ‘Jeopardy’ Co-Host

i24News – “The Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik has been named as one of two new hosts of the long-running US television game show “Jeopardy!,” replacing the award-winning presenter Alex Trebek, who died of cancer last year.

Bialik will share hosting duties with the show’s executive producer Mike Richards, producers announced Wednesday, after a prolonged search for Trebek’s successors.

Richards will helm daily syndicated episodes when the show embarks on season 38 next month, while Bialik will take charge of special primetime events and spin-offs, including a new collegiate championship, Sony Pictures Television said.

The 45-year-old Bialik, a Jewish-American who played geeky neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on the hugely successful “The Big Bang Theory” — and has her own PhD in the same field — said she was “thrilled” with the news.

“What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!” she said.

“Jeopardy!” has been running in one form or another on US television since 1964, scooping up a bevy of awards over the decades.