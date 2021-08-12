Thursday, August 12th | 4 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Disused Synagogue in Historically Jewish LA Neighborhood Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Grant to Renovate and Reopen

Israeli Olympic Gold Gymnasts Look Ahead to Paris 2024 Games and Whether They Will Compete

Why Does the Media Ignore ‘Other’ Palestinian Humanitarian Issues?

Dismantle the Islamic Republic

The BBC Adopts Hamas’ Narrative of the Gaza War

Jewish Group Presses Social Media Giants on Return of British Rapper Wiley to Platforms After Antisemitic Rant

Israeli FM Lapid Inaugurates First Diplomatic Office in Morocco, Says Embassies Soon to Come

The Ultra-Conservative Leanings of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Spokesman Says AIPAC Ad ‘Puts Lawmaker’s Life at Risk’

Jewish Actress Mayim Bialik Named as ‘Jeopardy’ Co-Host

August 12, 2021 8:59 am
0

US, Israeli Air Forces Hold First-of-Its-Kind Aerial Exercise

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escort a US Air Force B-52 bomber through Israeli airspace on March 7, 2021. Photo: IDF Twitter.

 JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force and US Air Force Central Command announced on Tuesday the completion of the Desert Eagle joint exercise at Uvda Air Force Base in southern Israel.

The exercise marked the first joint drill between the IAF and AFCENT, noted the IDF, describing the cooperation as “historic” and “another example of the long-standing alliance and strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States.”

During the drill, Israeli F-15 fighter jets from the 133rd Squadron flew alongside USAF F-15s from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron.

The IAF’s 115th Squadron of F-16 jets simulated enemy forces during the drill.

Related coverage

August 12, 2021 11:45 am
0

Israeli FM Lapid Inaugurates First Diplomatic Office in Morocco, Says Embassies Soon to Come

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated Israel’s first diplomatic office in Morocco on Thursday, and said that mutual embassies will...

“The aircrews practiced various operational scenarios in the air, including joint exercises against ground, aerial and combined threats while striking designated targets,” said the IDF.

In June, IAF F-35 jets joined counterparts from the United States, Italy and Britain for a joint exercise in Italy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.