US, Israeli Air Forces Hold First-of-Its-Kind Aerial Exercise

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force and US Air Force Central Command announced on Tuesday the completion of the Desert Eagle joint exercise at Uvda Air Force Base in southern Israel.

The exercise marked the first joint drill between the IAF and AFCENT, noted the IDF, describing the cooperation as “historic” and “another example of the long-standing alliance and strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States.”

During the drill, Israeli F-15 fighter jets from the 133rd Squadron flew alongside USAF F-15s from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron.

The IAF’s 115th Squadron of F-16 jets simulated enemy forces during the drill.

Related coverage Israeli FM Lapid Inaugurates First Diplomatic Office in Morocco, Says Embassies Soon to Come Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated Israel’s first diplomatic office in Morocco on Thursday, and said that mutual embassies will...

“The aircrews practiced various operational scenarios in the air, including joint exercises against ground, aerial and combined threats while striking designated targets,” said the IDF.

In June, IAF F-35 jets joined counterparts from the United States, Italy and Britain for a joint exercise in Italy.