Former Israeli Ambassador Warns: Fall of Afghanistan Shows Israel Must Rely on Itself

A former Israeli ambassador sounded a warning on Sunday in the wake of the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan, saying it shows that Israel must rely on itself for its own defense.

As the US military and diplomatic corps withdraw swiftly from Afghanistan and the Taliban closes in on the capital of Kabul, Arthur Lenk — the former Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, South Africa, Lesotho, and Swaziland — tweeted, “The USA is our closest ally. They have been there for Israel time & again over the years. But the horrific events in Afghanistan must be a hard, scary lesson about changing interests & cold, hard calculations.”

“Dangerously, in 2021, self-reliance is more important than ever,” he said.

“But self-reliance doesn’t mean do whatever you want,” Lenk continued. “Doesn’t mean Israel is alone and friendless. Need to protect partnerships, relationships, alliances and reputation.”

“But have to have a plan for a rainy day when all of the above might fail,” he asserted.