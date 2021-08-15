Leaders of India and Israel Share Messages of Friendship on India’s Independence Day

The leaders of India and Israel exchanged messages of friendship on Sunday in celebration of India’s Independence Day.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted, “On this day we celebrate with our friends in India and with PM @narendramodi India’s 75th Independence Day.”

“We cherish your friendship and wish you many more incredible accomplishments,” Bennett said. “Namaste from Jerusalem!”

Bennett then posted the same message in Hindi.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded, “Thank you, Your Excellency PM @naftalibennett for your warm wishes.”

“I look forward to working together for strengthening the bonds between our governments and peoples, and to consolidate the foundation of India-Israel strategic partnership,” he added.

India and Israel have been steadily increasing diplomatic and military ties for decades, a trend that accelerated under Modi’s premiership.

In 2017, Modi became the first Indian leader to visit Israel.

“A strong and resilient relationship with Israel will be my intent and focus,” Modi said at the welcome ceremony. “Your heroes are an inspiration for the younger generations.”