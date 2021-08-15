Sunday, August 15th | 7 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Gilat Telecom Is Helping Bring 4G to Africa From Space

PM Bennett Announces ‘Hard Days’ Ahead as Covid Spike Continues in Israel

IDF Shoots Down Hamas Drone That Crossed Into Israeli Territory

Palestinians Erect Flaming Swastika, Star of David Near Evyatar Outpost

Report: Hamas Threatens Hostilities Unless It Gets Qatari Cash

Afghan Government Seeks to Hold Last Strongholds as Taliban Extend Capture of Cities

Afghan President Departs After Taliban Return to Kabul

Taliban Have Started Entering Kabul From All Sides — Afghan Interior Ministry

When the Jew-Bashers Are Jews

Mideast Powers Vie to Shape the Next Generation of Muslims

August 15, 2021 12:15 pm
0

Palestinians Erect Flaming Swastika, Star of David Near Evyatar Outpost

avatar by JNS.org

A burning swastika inside a Star of David, erected on Aug. 14, 2021 during riots in the village of Beita in Samaria. Source: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Palestinians erected a burning swastika and Star of David on Saturday night during riots in the village of Beita in Samaria, near the evacuated outpost of Evyatar.

The riots, which have included burning tires and the firing of fireworks, have been taking place every night for months, with the aim of intimidating and eventually causing the complete evacuation of Evyatar.

The outpost was illegally erected in April following the murder of Yehuda Guetta in a terrorist attack at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria. It was evacuated in June but will remain under the control of the Israel Defense Forces until the Civil Administration’s planning committee completes its survey of the land.

If it is determined that the land belongs to the state and isn’t privately owned, the agreement reached between the former residents and the state calls for the establishment of a yeshiva along with living quarters for students and families of the yeshiva team, along with preparations for a permanent settlement.

In July, two structures at the outpost were damaged when Palestinian rioters hurled a firebomb at security forces.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.