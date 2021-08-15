Palestinians Erect Flaming Swastika, Star of David Near Evyatar Outpost

JNS.org – Palestinians erected a burning swastika and Star of David on Saturday night during riots in the village of Beita in Samaria, near the evacuated outpost of Evyatar.

The riots, which have included burning tires and the firing of fireworks, have been taking place every night for months, with the aim of intimidating and eventually causing the complete evacuation of Evyatar.

The outpost was illegally erected in April following the murder of Yehuda Guetta in a terrorist attack at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria. It was evacuated in June but will remain under the control of the Israel Defense Forces until the Civil Administration’s planning committee completes its survey of the land.

If it is determined that the land belongs to the state and isn’t privately owned, the agreement reached between the former residents and the state calls for the establishment of a yeshiva along with living quarters for students and families of the yeshiva team, along with preparations for a permanent settlement.

In July, two structures at the outpost were damaged when Palestinian rioters hurled a firebomb at security forces.

من فعاليات الإرباك الليلي في بيتا قرب البؤرة الاستيطاية على جبل صبيح. pic.twitter.com/YqXBfCWTQW — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 14, 2021

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.