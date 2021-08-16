Israel Offers Turkey Emergency Aid in Wake of Devastating Floods

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz contacted Turkey’s defense attaché to Israel and the Turkish Defense Ministry on Sunday and offered to send a search and rescue delegation to help Turkey cope with the aftermath of devastating floods.

Gantz said that a team from the IDF Home Front Command could also provide medical personnel and supplies.

At least 58 people have been killed by flooding in northern Turkey, and dozens more were missing as of Sunday afternoon.

The flooding began after heavy rains that started last Wednesday near the Black Sea, and have affected three Turkish provinces.

Recently, strained Israeli-Turkish relations have shown signs of thawing. Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his election victory—the first conversation between Erdoğan and a senior Israeli official since 2013.

Related coverage Poland to Reexamine Israeli Youth Trips, Saying They Spread Hatred of Country i24 News - Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński on Monday said that the country would reexamine educational trips by...

The conversation lasted some 40 minutes, and Herzog and Erdoğan agreed to bolster bilateral relations, stressing that ties between Israel and Turkey were of great importance to stability and security in the greater Middle East, and that cooperation between the two countries had great potential, especially in the energy, tourism and technology sectors.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.