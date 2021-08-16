Monday, August 16th | 8 Elul 5781

August 16, 2021 11:24 am
West Bank: Four Palestinians Killed in Overnight Clash With Israeli Border Police

avatar by i24 News

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians in Hebron in the West Bank, Sept. 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

i24 News – During an arrest operation of a suspect implicated in Hamas activity early Monday morning, Palestinians opened fire on an Israeli Border Police raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

At least four Palestinians were killed, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

“Heavy fire was opened on the force at close range and by a large number [of gunmen]. The border police infiltration team retaliated against the terrorists and neutralized them. No victims in our ranks,” a police spokesperson said.

Five additional Palestinians were wounded in the fighting, Haaretz reported, noting that this is the second Border Police raid in Jenin to end in violence in two weeks.

Jenin governor Akram Rajoub disputed the Border Police’s account. “This was a massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation. All the accounts disseminated by the occupation are falsehoods,” he told the official Palestinian Authority broadcasting station.

According to Palestinian media, the target of the raid, Muhammad Abu Zina, was detained during the operation, though it was unclear what charges he is facing, the Times of Israel reported.

In a previous raid in Jenin in June, two members of the Palestinian security force were killed by a Border Police raid.

