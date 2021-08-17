Gaza Islamist Factions Threaten Series of ‘Actions’ to Pressure Israel: Lebanese Media

i24 News – Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip are planning a series of actions this week to gradually put pressure on Israel, Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel, the first since a fragile Egyptian-brokered ceasefire ended the 11-day May conflict between the Jewish state and Hamas, which controls the coastal enclave.

In a statement, the IDF said that the Iron Dome missile defense system shot down the projectile.

Warning sirens had previously sounded in the Israeli town of Sderot and other localities bordering Gaza.

This firing came after repeated threats from Palestinian armed groups in recent weeks linked to the planned entry of Qatari humanitarian aid and the conditions that Israel has attempted to set for its receipt — namely that it should not find its way to Hamas’ armed wing.

According to the Lebanese daily, Palestinian Islamist groups are expected to announce “marches of anger” at the security fence that separates Gaza from Israel this weekend, but also to launch incendiary balloons and set tires on fire.

It was further reported that armed groups in Gaza intend to “respond accordingly” to any military escalation that Israel may launch, according to a source quoted by the Palestinian newspaper Al-Ayyam.