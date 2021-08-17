Tuesday, August 17th | 9 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Premier of Australian State of Victoria Blasts COVID-19 Antisemitism Online: ‘Unacceptable and Evil’

Taliban Risk Military Strikes if They Host Terrorists Again, NATO Warns

Palestinian Firefighters Aid Israeli Forces in Taking Control of Massive Jerusalem Hills Wildfire

Meet the World’s Greatest Living Jewish Mystery Writer

Wired Magazine ‘Unearths’ 5-Year-Old Palestinian Propaganda ‘Video Game’

Do Lapid and Bennett See Eye-to-Eye on Foreign Policy?

Israel’s Economy Jumps 15.4 Percent, in Part Boosted by Car Imports

IAI’s Heron Drone Assists in Firefighting Efforts in Greece and Jerusalem

Hezbollah Leader in Lebanon Plans to Import Fuel From Iran

IDF Captures Armed Palestinian Disguised in ‘Full Uniform’ as Israeli Soldier

August 17, 2021 11:06 am
0

Hezbollah Leader in Lebanon Plans to Import Fuel From Iran

avatar by JNS.org

The flags of Hezbollah and Iran. Photo: File.

JNS.org – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that the terrorist group based in Lebanon would begin importing gasoline from Iran.

Nasrallah mentioned in June that the importation of Iranian fuel would be carried out if shortages in Lebanon continue; he noted then that logistical planning was underway. The country’s economic crisis has led to long lines at gas stations with motorists often unable to get fuel.

“I want to stress that I promised and I’m still promising … if we have to go to Iran to get gasoline and fuel oil, we will, even if it causes a problem,” Nasrallah had said in a TV speech, according to Reuters.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea told local media: “What Iran is looking for is some kind of satellite state that they can exploit to pursue their agenda.”

Israeli Brig. Gen. (ret.) Dr. Shimon Shapira said in a post for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs that Lebanon’s need for fuel “will lead to the breaking of sanctions imposed on the import of petroleum products from Iran. Thus, Nasrallah will register another victory in the battle over the character and future of the Lebanese state.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.