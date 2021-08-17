Tuesday, August 17th | 9 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IAEA Reports Iranian Progress on Uranium Metal Despite Western Objections

Israeli Survey of US Universities Sees Left-Leaning Groups as ‘Significant’ Source of Campus Antisemitism

Jewish Activists Declare Victory as Lithuanian Government Shelves Plans to Build Conference Center on Vilnius Cemetery Grounds

Iran-North Korea Connection: Hezbollah Built Vast Underground Tunnel Network in Lebanon to Move Weapons, Combatants

Israeli Defense Minister Signs Order Seizing 23 Tons of Chocolate Bars Intended to Finance Gaza Terrorism

Media Uses False Narrative About Arab Israelis to Slander the Jewish State

The Beauty of a Miss Universe Pageant in Israel

‘A Lesson for All Oppressed Peoples’: Iran, Hamas Embrace Violent Takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban

Mideast Powers Vie to Shape the Next Generation of Muslims

Israeli Defense Minister Urges International Community to Act Against Palestinians Burning Swastika Inside Star of David

August 17, 2021 8:26 am
0

IAEA Reports Iranian Progress on Uranium Metal Despite Western Objections

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. Photo: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Iran has made progress in its work on enriched uranium metal, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a report to member states on Monday seen by Reuters, despite Western warnings that such work threatens talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

“On 14 August 2021, the Agency verified … that Iran had used 257 g of uranium enriched up to 20% U-235 in the form of UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to produce 200 g of uranium metal enriched up to 20% U-235,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that this was step three in a four-step plan by Iran. The fourth includes producing a reactor fuel plate.

Iran’s work on enriched uranium metal has angered Europe’s three top powers and the United States because that technology, and knowledge of how to produce it, can be used to make the core of a nuclear bomb. Iran insists its aims are entirely peaceful and it is developing a new type of reactor fuel.

“Iran has no credible need to produce uranium metal, which has direct relevance to nuclear weapons development,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“Iran should cease its nuclear escalations and return to negotiations toward full implementation” of the nuclear agreement, he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.