Tuesday, August 17th | 9 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Economy Jumps 15.4 Percent, in Part Boosted by Car Imports

IAI’s Heron Drone Assists in Firefighting Efforts in Greece and Jerusalem

Hezbollah Leader in Lebanon Plans to Import Fuel From Iran

IDF Captures Armed Palestinian Disguised in ‘Full Uniform’ as Israeli Soldier

Bennett Defends Lack of Response to Gaza Rocket, Says Israel Will Retaliate ‘Under the Conditions That Suit Us’

Up in Flames: Abbas-Backed Palestinians Equate Israel to Nazi Germany (VIDEO)

Evacuation Flights Restart From Kabul as Taliban Hold First Press Conference

Fintech Giant Brex Acquires Israel’s Weav for $50 Million

Gaza Islamist Factions Threaten Series of ‘Actions’ to Pressure Israel: Lebanese Media

IAEA Reports Iranian Progress on Uranium Metal Despite Western Objections

August 17, 2021 11:32 am
0

Israel’s Economy Jumps 15.4 Percent, in Part Boosted by Car Imports

avatar by JNS.org

A stock market ticker screen in the lobby of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in the center of Tel Aviv, March 15, 2020. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s economy grew by 15.4 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Most of the growth was due to car imports.

The jump came as a result of the removal of coronavirus restrictions that caused the contraction of the economy in the first quarter due to the lockdown, reported the Israeli business daily Globes on Monday.

The second-quarter growth was better than other OECD countries such as Belgium (14.5 percent), Canada (13.8 percent), the United States (12.2 percent) and Austria (11.4 percent), but lower than France (18.7 percent).

Private consumption grew 34.1 percent per capita on an annualized basis in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, noted the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.