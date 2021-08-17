Tuesday, August 17th | 9 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Jewish Group Demands ‘Suspension’ of Bristol Professor Pending Inquiry Over Antisemitic Remarks

Experts Warn of 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths in Israel by End of September

Premier of Australian State of Victoria Blasts COVID-19 Antisemitism Online: ‘Unacceptable and Evil’

Taliban Risk Military Strikes if They Host Terrorists Again, NATO Warns

Palestinian Firefighters Aid Israeli Forces in Taking Control of Massive Jerusalem Hills Wildfire

Meet the World’s Greatest Living Jewish Mystery Writer

Wired Magazine ‘Unearths’ 5-Year-Old Palestinian Propaganda ‘Video Game’

Do Lapid and Bennett See Eye-to-Eye on Foreign Policy?

Israel’s Economy Jumps 15.4 Percent, in Part Boosted by Car Imports

IAI’s Heron Drone Assists in Firefighting Efforts in Greece and Jerusalem

August 17, 2021 1:15 pm
0

Taliban Risk Military Strikes if They Host Terrorists Again, NATO Warns

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban must not let Afghanistan become a breeding ground for terrorism again, NATO said on Tuesday, warning that the alliance after its withdrawal still has the military power to strike any terrorist group from a distance.

“Those now taking power have the responsibility to ensure that international terrorists do not regain a foothold,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in his first news conference since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

“We have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from a distance if we see that terrorist groups again try to establish themselves and plan, organise attacks against NATO allies and their countries,” he added.

The fight against al Qaeda, the militant organisation responsible for the 9/11 attacks whose leadership was hosted by the Taliban, was the main reason for the West’s intervention in Afghanistan in 2001 in what was to become NATO’s first major operation beyond Europe.

Related coverage

August 17, 2021 10:35 am
0

Evacuation Flights Restart From Kabul as Taliban Hold First Press Conference

The United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians from Kabul on Tuesday as Kabul's new rulers were to...

But as the alliance wrapped up military operations this summer after almost two decades, the Taliban rapidly advanced, capturing the biggest cities in days.

The sudden takeover of the capital, Kabul, caused thousands of people to flee to the city’s airport, which is still being held by the US military, desperate to get on evacuation flights.

In Brussels, a female Afghan journalist on the verge of tears asked Stoltenberg what the West would do for all those vulnerable back in her country, leaving the NATO chief visibly moved.

Stoltenberg called on the Taliban to facilitate the departure of all those who want to leave the country, and said that Western defence allies had agreed to send more evacuation planes to Kabul.

At the same time, he expressed frustration with the Afghan leadership, blaming it for the Taliban’s easy success.

“Part of the Afghan security forces fought bravely,” Stoltenberg said. “But they were unable to secure the country, because ultimately the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.