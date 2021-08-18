Erdan, Mayorkas Discuss Admission of Visiting Israelis Without US Visas

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said he has been working with US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on getting the country into the US Visa Waiver Program administered by the US State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Erdan said on Monday that Israelis who finish their national or military service and are looking to travel and work abroad, but not make a permanent move, are often refused visas.

He said “this lack of understanding” led to the refusal of visa applications, and therefore, an influx of young people temporarily into the United States.

Erdan said the US official was “surprised by the figures” when they met over the weekend to discuss the issue.