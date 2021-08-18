Wednesday, August 18th | 10 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Companies Rafael and RAD Bynet Prepare to Train Israel’s Periphery in AI Skills

Report: After Syria Strike, IDF Again Warns Syrian Military to Cease Cooperation With Hezbollah

Erdan, Mayorkas Discuss Admission of Visiting Israelis Without US Visas

Israel Signs Deal With Jordan for Agricultural Imports During Sabbatical Year

Gantz Says Israel Reserves ‘Right to React Forcefully’ Against Threats

Hamas Leader: ‘Foolish Act’ by Israel Could Lead to War

Israeli Radar Company Signs Agreement With Defense Technologies Firm in India

Historian Claims Founding Father Alexander Hamilton Had Jewish Upbringing

Explosions Heard Near Border With Israel in Southwestern Syria: State Media

Polish Justice Minister in Furious Attack on Independent Court’s Decision to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Holocaust Historians

August 18, 2021 9:36 am
0

Erdan, Mayorkas Discuss Admission of Visiting Israelis Without US Visas

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan. Photo: Gali Tibbon / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said he has been working with US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on getting the country into the US Visa Waiver Program administered by the US State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Erdan said on Monday that Israelis who finish their national or military service and are looking to travel and work abroad, but not make a permanent move, are often refused visas.

He said “this lack of understanding” led to the refusal of visa applications, and therefore, an influx of young people temporarily into the United States.

Erdan said the US official was “surprised by the figures” when they met over the weekend to discuss the issue.

“It is time for the citizens of Israel to feel the close relationship with our most important ally when they want to visit,” said Erdan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.