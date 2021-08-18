Wednesday, August 18th | 10 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz Says Israel Reserves ‘Right to React Forcefully’ Against Threats

Hamas Leader: ‘Foolish Act’ by Israel Could Lead to War

Israeli Radar Company Signs Agreement With Defense Technologies Firm in India

Historian Claims Founding Father Alexander Hamilton Had Jewish Upbringing

Explosions Heard Near Border With Israel in Southwestern Syria: State Media

Polish Justice Minister in Furious Attack on Independent Court’s Decision to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Holocaust Historians

Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan Stokes Fears of Renewed Terrorism Against Israel, Western Allies

UK Jewish Group Demands ‘Suspension’ of Bristol Professor Pending Inquiry Over Antisemitic Remarks

Experts Warn of 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths in Israel by End of September

Premier of Australian State of Victoria Blasts COVID-19 Antisemitism Online: ‘Unacceptable and Evil’

August 18, 2021 9:29 am
0

Gantz Says Israel Reserves ‘Right to React Forcefully’ Against Threats

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said during a tour of the Israel Defense Force’s Gaza Division on Tuesday, held jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, that the Jewish state will respond to threats at a time and place of its choosing.

Gantz made the comments one day after a Palestinian terror faction, believed to be Palestinian Islamic Jihad, fired a rocket at southern Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and head of the IDF Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano joined the other leaders, stopping by an Iron Dome battery and speaking with battalion commanders there.

“Following ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls,’ we announced that the status quo will be no longer,” said Gantz. “We reserve the right to react forcefully [against any threat] in the time and place that we determine.”

Related coverage

August 18, 2021 9:19 am
0

Israeli Radar Company Signs Agreement With Defense Technologies Firm in India

JNS.org - Israeli radar company RADA Electronic Industries announced on Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with...

“Our only interests regarding the Gaza Strip are quiet, security and the return of our boys home. We are not the enemies of the Gazan people. The real enemy is Hamas, which is taking Gaza residents hostage. We will facilitate humanitarian relief initiatives funded by Qatar and other actors, provided that the money will reach the right places. Israel is determined to defend itself and will know how to do it.”

Bennett said the purpose of the visit was to examine IDF and Southern Command preparedness, noting that “they are indeed suitably ready.”

“From our perspective,” he added, “the address in Gaza is Hamas. Not rebellious groups and not anyone else, but Hamas.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.