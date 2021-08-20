Friday, August 20th | 12 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘We Are Family’: Arab Mayor of Nazareth Welcomes Families Who Fled Jersualem Hills Blaze

Two California Police Officers Charged, 13 More Suspended, Over Antisemitic Vandalism and Bigoted Messages

British Jewish Theater Fans Protest Actors’ Group Wading Into Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Germany’s Merkel to Visit Israel at End of Month

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Quits After Backlash to String of Past Derogatory Comments

Tennessee School Teachers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Facebook Post Comparing Vaccine Refusers to Jews Persecuted by Nazis

UK Art Gallery Reinstates Controversial Israel Text After Protests, Adds Rebuttal From Jewish Community

Little Enthusiasm in the Middle East for the Taliban Victory

Peter Beinart’s Blindness on Israel, Iran and Nuclear Weapons

Judaism and Monarchies

August 20, 2021 10:41 am
0

Alleged Israeli Strikes on Syria ‘Kill 4 Pro-Iran Fighters’

avatar by i24 News

A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria on April 20, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Hashisho.

i24 News – Air strikes by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Syria have killed four pro-Iranian fighters allied to the Damascus regime, a Britain-based war monitor said Friday.

Syrian state media earlier said its air defense system engaged “hostile targets” over the capital Damascus late on Thursday.

“The Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack … targeting positions near Damascus and around the city of Homs,” a military source told state news agency SANA.

“Our air defense responded to the missiles and shot most of them down.”

Related coverage

August 20, 2021 10:27 am
0

NATO Pledges to Speed Evacuations From Afghanistan as Criticism Mounts

More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official...

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli missiles had targeted “arms depots and military positions” belonging to Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, in the Qarah area in the northwest of Damascus province, near Homs province and the Lebanese border.

The strikes had killed four members of the Iran-backed group, but it was not immediately clear whether they were Syrian or Lebanese, the Britain-based war monitor said.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges its strikes in Syria while regularly saying that it will not allow its neighbor to become a stronghold of its sworn enemy Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.