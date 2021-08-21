Saturday, August 21st | 13 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin, Erdogan Agree to Strengthen Coordination on Afghan Issues

Greece Completes Border Wall Extension to Deter Potential Afghan Migrants

Ever Given, the Ship that Blocked Suez Canal in March, Crosses the Canal Again

EU Says No Recognition of Taliban, No Political Talks

US Urges Americans to Keep Clear of Kabul Airport as Crowd Chaos Grows

New York Times Got ‘Permission’ From Hamas for Gaza Video Coverage

Ontario Teachers Union Earns Praise for Task Force to ‘Combat’ Antisemitism

Israeli Doctors Find Severe COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases Mostly in Older, Sicker Patients

Haifa Nursing School to Welcome First Emirati Woman to Study at Israeli University

‘We Are Family’: Arab Mayor of Nazareth Welcomes Families Who Fled Jersualem Hills Blaze

August 21, 2021 1:09 pm
0

Putin, Erdogan Agree to Strengthen Coordination on Afghan Issues

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, shake hands during a news conference, in Moscow, March 5, 2020. Photo: Pavel Golovkin / Pool via Reuters.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

The presidents emphasized the priorities were counter-terrorism and tackling drug trafficking, the Kremlin said.

Taliban militants seized control of Kabul last weekend, sending thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety.

President Erdogan voiced hopes for a soft transition in the country and said that it was important that the Taliban not repeat previous mistakes and to keep their promises with an ethnically inclusive approach.

“The new government to be formed in Afghanistan should be inclusive and representative of the diversity of the Afghan people,” Erdogan told Putin according to a readout following the call.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey still aims to maintain security at Kabul airport, after Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan’s capital.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.