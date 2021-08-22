Sunday, August 22nd | 14 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Donation Drive at Synagogue in English Town Draws Outpouring of Support for Afghan Refugees

Israel Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Significantly Lowers Infection Risk

Father Calls for Intervention as UK Legal Battle Over Jewish Toddler on Life Support Nears End

The US Charade of ‘Palestine’ in Jerusalem

The Botched Fall of Kabul Will Bode Well for American Adversaries

Two Cranky Old Jews Symbolize Everything That’s Wrong With Our Political Culture

CAIR Lectures Media About Accurately Quoting Jihadists

London Police Searching for Suspect Who Assaulted Jewish Man After Apparent Attack on Child

Chinese Heads Are Turning to Israel’s Proptech Sector

Israeli, Moroccan Universities Sign Collaboration Agreement

August 22, 2021 11:29 am
0

Afghanistan’s Massoud Says He Will Not Surrender to Taliban: Report

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan’s slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, speaks during an interview at his house in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo

The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan’s anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, the Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday.

Ahmad Massoud called for a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, adding that war will be “unavoidable” if the Taliban refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.

Massoud said government forces opposed to the Taliban have rallied from different provinces and gathered in his stronghold, the Panjshir valley.

In a Washington Post opinion piece published on Thursday, he appealed to the West for support.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.