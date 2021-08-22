Bennett Vows to ‘Settle Scores’ With Gaza Terrorists Who Shot Border Policeman

I24 News – Israel “will settle the scores with those who harm our soldiers and civilians,” following Saturday’s riots on the Gaza border fence that resulted in critical injury to a border policeman, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

“I would like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery and pray for the healing of Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was wounded by a terrorist on the Gaza Strip border fence,” Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Shmueli, 21, was shot in the head with a pistol, almost at point blank range, and subsequently underwent surgery at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

His condition has improved from critical to serious, medics said.

According to the police, Shmueli is a sniper and belongs to the special forces unit of the Mista’arvim, whose members are specifically trained to blend in with the Arab population.

He took part in “dozens of operations carried out to thwart terrorist attacks in the southern region of the country.”