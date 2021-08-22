Sunday, August 22nd | 14 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The US Charade of ‘Palestine’ in Jerusalem

The Botched Fall of Kabul Will Bode Well for American Adversaries

Two Cranky Old Jews Symbolize Everything That’s Wrong With Our Political Culture

CAIR Lectures Media About Accurately Quoting Jihadists

London Police Searching for Suspect Who Assaulted Jewish Man After Apparent Attack on Child

Chinese Heads Are Turning to Israel’s Proptech Sector

Israeli, Moroccan Universities Sign Collaboration Agreement

Israeli Cabinet Approves New Budget Czar

Iran Urges Japan to Release Billions in Blocked Funds Amid US Sanctions

Afghanistan’s Massoud Says He Will Not Surrender to Taliban: Report

August 22, 2021 11:16 am
0

Bennett Vows to ‘Settle Scores’ With Gaza Terrorists Who Shot Border Policeman

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

I24 News – Israel “will settle the scores with those who harm our soldiers and civilians,” following Saturday’s riots on the Gaza border fence that resulted in critical injury to a border policeman, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

“I would like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery and pray for the healing of Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was wounded by a terrorist on the Gaza Strip border fence,” Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Shmueli, 21, was shot in the head with a pistol, almost at point blank range, and subsequently underwent surgery at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

His condition has improved from critical to serious, medics said.

According to the police, Shmueli is a sniper and belongs to the special forces unit of the Mista’arvim, whose members are specifically trained to blend in with the Arab population.

He took part in “dozens of operations carried out to thwart terrorist attacks in the southern region of the country.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.