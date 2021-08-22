Israeli, Moroccan Universities Sign Collaboration Agreement

i24 News – The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) and Ben Gurion University of the Negev earlier this week signed historic agreements with Morocco’s Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, seeking to promote academic and technological cooperation.

According to HUJI President Prof. Asher Cohen, the collaboration between the institutions will include “joint research and collaborative degrees,” “innovation on a global scale,” and the “exchange of publications and academic materials.”

“We take pride in being one of the first Israeli universities to formalize a relationship with our esteemed Moroccan counterpart. We look forward to the many ways this collaboration will benefit our two countries and the region at large,” he added.

HUJI, traditionally considered as Israel’s foremost higher education institution, was recently named among the 100 finest in the world.

Israel and Morocco normalized diplomatic ties last year as part of the Abraham Accords, brokered by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.