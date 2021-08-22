London Police Searching for Suspect Who Assaulted Jewish Man After Apparent Attack on Child

London police are currently searching for a man who attacked a 64-year-old Orthodox Jewish man on the street, with footage appearing to show the same suspect assaulting a Jewish child hours earlier.

The Stamford Hill Jewish security force Shomrim posted two videos of the incidents on Twitter.

The first clip posted, which Shomrim said took place in Stamford Hill at 8:30 pm on Aug. 18, shows a man dressed in white with a headdress and dark coat randomly hitting a Jewish man in Orthodox garb, knocking him to the ground.

Shomrim called it a “vicious racist attack,” and said that the unconscious man was taken to hospital “with broken foot/ankle & nasty head injuries.”

#HateCrime #Antisemitism #StamfordHill 18/8 8:30pm Shocking footage of a vicious #Racist attack, the unconscious victim, was rushed to hospital with broken foot/ankle & nasty head injuries @MPSHackney specialist #HateCrime officers are keen to speak to this male

4492 20/08/21 pic.twitter.com/GWtip256E0 — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) August 20, 2021

London Metropolitan Police told The Algemeiner that they had interviewed the victim after receiving a third-party report of the assault, and that no arrests have been made.

The second video posted by Shomrim showed what appears to be the same man striking a child on a bicycle. The neighborhood watch group said the incident took place at Holmdale Terrace at 7:10 pm on Aug. 18 and the victim was “viciously punched in the face.”

#HateCrime #Antisemitism Holmdale Terrace #N16#Racist attacker strikes again!#Jewish child viciously punched in the face 18 Aug 7:10pm@MetPolice @MPSHackney detectives are linking a series of horrific unprovoked attacks this Wednesday evening CAD 6568 20/08/21 pic.twitter.com/5EeW3BuYjQ — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) August 20, 2021

The public has been asked to call Metropolitan Police if they have any information, quoting reference Cad 4492/20Aug in the case of the 64-year-old victim and Cad 6568/20Aug for the attack on the child.