London Police Release Image of Suspect in Brutal Assault on Orthodox Jewish Man

August 23, 2021 11:56 am
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An image of the suspect in an assault on a Jewish man in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London on August 18, 2021. Photo: London Metropolitan Police.

The London Metropolitan Police on Monday distributed an image of the suspect in a brutal assault on a Jewish man in the Stamford Hill neighborhood on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the 64-year-old Orthodox Jewish victim was on his way to synagogue before being struck by the unidentified man, who appeared dressed in traditional Muslim garb.

The victim was knocked to the ground and left with facial injuries and a broken foot. He was hospitalized and then released.

The police said the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

The image of the suspect distributed by the police shows a bearded man in black-rimmed glasses, wearing a white skullcap and a dark green jacket.

The attack on the adult man came hours after a similar alleged assault on a child.

The Stamford Hill Jewish security force Shomrim posted two videos of the incidents on Twitter.

The first clip posted, which Shomrim said was taken in Stamford Hill at 8:30 pm on Aug. 18, shows a man randomly hitting a Jewish man in Orthodox garb, knocking him to the ground.

The group called it a “vicious racist attack.”

The second video posted by Shomrim showed what appeared to be the same man striking a child on a bicycle. The neighborhood watch group said the incident took place at Holmdale Terrace at 7:10 pm on Aug. 18 and the victim was “viciously punched in the face.”

The Metropolitan Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 4492/20AUG. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

“Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated,” said the police statement.

