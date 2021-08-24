Tuesday, August 24th | 16 Elul 5781

August 24, 2021 11:42 am
0

Mayim Bialik to Temporarily Fill in as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host: ‘There’s No Place I’d Rather Be’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Mayim Bialik guest hosting “Jeopardy!” in an episode that aired May 31, 2021. Photo: Screenshot.

Jewish actress Mayim Bialik will temporarily fill in as the host of the syndicated game show “Jeopardy!” after Mike Richards stepped down from the position last week.

“Happy to be of service to my ‘Jeopardy!’ family. There’s no place I’d rather be!” Bialik said in a Twitter post on Monday after the news was announced.

Sony Pictures Television, which produces “Jeopardy!”, said Bialik will film 15 episodes when production resumes this week. There will also be additional guest hosts as Sony continues to search for a permanent host for the show.

On Aug. 11, Sony announced that Bialik would host primetime “Jeopardy!” specials while Richards will be the show’s full-time host to replace Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020. After one day of filming, Richards said in an Aug. 20 statement that he would step down from the hosting gig following the revelation that he had made a number of derogatory comments about women, Jews, the poor and disabled people. He will remain with the show as an executive producer.

Richards had already taped multiple episodes of the show before deciding to give up hosting duties. The tapes shows will air as scheduled “to maintain continuity with the contestants who won on those episodes,” Variety reported.

