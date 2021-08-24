‘This is Unprecedented’: Leading Holocaust Experts Weigh in on Polish State’s Campaign to Rewrite History of World War II

The ongoing controversy centered on the Polish president’s approval this month of legislation that shuts down Holocaust-era restitution claims should be understood as part of a long-running campaign by the Polish state to rewrite the history of World War II as a narrative of Polish victimhood, a group of leading historians gathered by The Algemeiner concluded during an extensive panel discussion.

The four scholars have all published extensively on the Holocaust in Poland. Over 90 percent of that country’s Jewish population were exterminated, accounting for nearly half of the six million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide. All of the scholars have countered the revisionist historical campaign waged by the current nationalist government in Poland, often facing legal challenges and obstacles along the way.

In a discussion that focused on the historical aspects of the recent collapse in relations between Israel, Poland and top Jewish organizations in the wake of the restitution legislation, every participant stressed that the real purpose of the recent reform to the Code of Administrative Procedure — as well as the 2018 IPN Act, which allows for civil prosecutions of historians who research the phenomenon of Polish collusion with the Nazis — was to help transform the Holocaust from a Jewish trauma into a Polish one.

The success of that narrative, they observed, depends in large part on excluding from historical inquiry the topic of the collusion between elements of the population in Poland, a country with a long history of antisemitic agitation, with the Nazi persecution of the Jews.

Related coverage British Jewry Mobilizes Humanitarian Aid, Donations for Afghan Refugees Through Synagogues, Businesses British Jews are continuing the humanitarian aid effort for Afghan refugees by stepping up the collection of thousands of donations...

As a result of this campaign, the historians pointed out, many ordinary Poles believe that Auschwitz, where 1.1 million Jews were exterminated, is “primarily a place of Polish suffering.” And at the same time as it asserts that Jewish restitution claims are unjust and baseless, the Polish government continues to demand hundreds of billions of dollars in compensation from Germany.

The historians who participated in The Algemeiner’s panel, organized under the auspices of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research in New York, were:

Elzbieta Janicka, a research scholar at the Polish Academy of Sciences and the co-author most recently of “Philo-Semitic Violence: Poland’s Jewish Past in New Polish Narratives.”

Jan Grabowski, Professor of History at the University of Ottawa, and the author of the award-winning study, “Hunt for the Jews: Betrayal and Murder in German-Occupied Poland.”

Jan Gross, Emeritus Professor of History at Princeton University, and the author of the pathbreaking work “Neighbors,” a study of the July 1941 pogrom of Jews at the hands of Poles in the town of Jedwabne.

Irena Gross, research scholar at Princeton University and Professor at the Institute of Slavic Studies, Polish Academy of Science, and the editor most recently of “Poland and Polin: New Interpretations in Polish-Jewish Studies.”

A lengthy and impassioned discussion has been condensed by the editors for clarity and brevity. The discussion was organized thematically.

On the recent legislation closing off Holocaust restitution