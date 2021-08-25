IDF Says Israel ‘Speeding Up’ Operational Plans Against Iran’s Nuclear Program

As Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Washington, DC ahead of his Thursday meeting with US President Joe Biden, the Israel Defense Forces revealed that it has accelerated its plans for a possible strike on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s progress toward developing nuclear weapons “has led the IDF to speed up its operational plans,” which were addressed in a recently approved defense budget, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi told reporters Wednesday.

The issue of Iran’s nuclear program, and the currently stalled talks among world powers on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, are expected to be atop the agenda on Thursday when Bennett meets with Biden at the White House, his first such visit.

The military said that Maj. Gen. Tal Kalman, the head of its Iran file, is at work on operational plans to attack Iran’s nuclear program as well as its missile and rocket sites, Walla reported.

The IDF assesses that Iran does not immediately plan to increase its enrichment of uranium beyond the 60% level, but that Tehran is unlikely to compromise in the talks over returning to the deal.

An Israeli official had warned on Monday that Iran’s program was at “the most advanced point” yet in terms of uranium enrichment, calling its progress “dizzying and worrisome.”

The IDF also confirmed on Wednesday that Israel had struck some 31 Hezbollah targets in Syria over the last two and a half years, and that its its approach toward threats in that country was “working well.”