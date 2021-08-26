IDF Soldier Thwarts Attempt to Steal His Weapon in Lower Galilee

JNS.org – An Israeli soldier engaged in a solo navigation exercise in the Lower Galilee was attacked by an Arab-Israeli citizen on Thursday morning, who attempted to steal his weapon, according to Kan news.

According to the report, the assailant fled in a car after the soldier fought him off. Police were still searching for the suspect on Thursday afternoon, according to Kan.

On July 1, a female soldier was stabbed and her weapon was stolen near a military base in the Jordan Valley. The suspect was apprehended a short while after the attack and the weapon was recovered.

On March 4, an Israeli soldier on a solo navigation exercise near Shfar’am in northern Israel was attacked and had his weapon stolen by two assailants who had approached him in a car as he was walking along a dirt path.

Related coverage Israeli Defense Minister Says Iran Launched Deadly Drone Strike on Oil Tanker JNS.org - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that Iran was behind a fatal drone attack last month against...

Coming to a halt, the driver asked the soldier if he needed a ride. The soldier didn’t answer but kept walking, at which point the suspects exited the vehicle and attacked him, attempting to seize his weapon.

The soldier attempted to fight them off, but without success, although he did manage to prevent them from also stealing ammunition for the rifle. The suspects fled in their vehicle. The soldier suffered light wounds.