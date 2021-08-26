More Instances Reported of Neo-Nazi Vandalism of Canadian Election Campaign Signs

A rash of neo-Nazi vandalism of election signs promoting candidates in Canada’s forthcoming general election has continued, with one of the politicians targeted saying swastikas and other offensive images were being discovered on a daily basis.

About 40 of the posters for Anthony Housefather — a Jewish Liberal MP who currently represents Montreal’s Mount Royal riding — were defaced with Nazi signs over the last week, including one that included a picture of Adolf Hitler.

“Now, every single day we’re finding new ones,” Housefather told The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led the declarations of solidarity with Housefather and another Jewish Liberal MP from Montreal, Rachel Bendayan, after swastikas were discovered scrawled on their posters. “I am disgusted and I am angry that Rachel Bendayan and Anthony Housefather had signs vandalized with antisemitic graffiti,” Trudeau declared on Twitter.

Related coverage Canadian Jewish Org Demands Oversight of Antisemitism Course Taught by Controversial Academic On Tuesday, B'nai Brith Canada wrote to the University of Victoria (UVic) calling for more details about a planned course...

Housefather said that the continuing antisemitic vandalism was distracting his team from their campaigning work, as with each incident the poster needed to be replaced and the vandalism reported to the police.

“It’s like a punch in the gut kind of thing. It’s hurtful,” Housefather said.

Meanwhile, local police in Ontario said that they were investigating the similar vandalism of signs and posters of two Liberal Party election candidates.

Newmarket-Aurora candidate Tony Van Bynen posted photos on Twitter of his election signs with swastikas and the word “Nazis” sprayed on them.

“I am sorry to members of the Jewish community who had to see these signs,” he said in the tweet.

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill candidate Leah Taylor Roy also posted photos of the same kind of vandalism on her campaign posters.

In a separate incident that also sparked concern regarding racism and bigotry in the run-up to the Sept. 20 election, the leader of the left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP) was subjected to a racist remark at an outdoor meeting.

An unidentified man shouted “Go back home” at Jasmeet Singh as the NDP leader addressed supporters in Windsor, Ontario. A member of Canada’s Sikh community, Singh was born in the Ontario town of Scarborough.