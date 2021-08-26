Six Israeli Artists Create Exclusive Apple Playlists to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Apple Music launched a new project in collaboration with Israeli singers that was inspired by the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

The music streaming service asked several well-known musicians in Israel to create exclusive playlists composed of their favorite Israeli songs from the last year. The playlists contain between 14 to 25 songs and were curated by Israeli artists Omar Adam, Noa Kirel, Ella-Li Lahav, Miri Mesika, Ravid Plotnik and Berry Sakharof. The Apple Music playlists will be available from Thursday until after Rosh Hashanah.

“Just as one year ends and a new one begins, we invite you to celebrate the past and look forward to what’s yet to come,” Apple Music said. “To summarize the past Jewish year, we’ve asked six artists we love to share the Israeli songs that made their year. You can also dive into iconic Israeli debut albums, go back to the classics and enjoy the work of trailblazing, innovative artists. Shanah tova!”

Sakharof said, “I’m happy that even during this difficult year, music has won and there’s been a continued release of great songs here. These are some of the songs I loved this year.”

Apple Music also released a playlist titled “Future Generation,” which is dedicated to introducing new talent and “the most promising voices” from the Israeli music scene. The playlist is updated regularly.