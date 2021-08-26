Thursday, August 26th | 18 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Six Israeli Artists Create Exclusive Apple Playlists to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

US Says Two Explosions Near Kabul Airport; Islamic State Suspected

Dutch Lawmaker Finally Confronts Anti-Jewish Violence From the Palestinian Authority

Iran’s New Cabinet Includes Two Fugitives Wanted in Connection With 1994 Bombing Atrocity at Buenos Aires Jewish Center

Jordan’s Positive Era Could Lead to Improved Ties With Israel

New York Man Sentenced to Three Years for ‘Hate-Fueled’ Death Threats Against Jewish Woman

Tehran Tests Joe Biden in Afghanistan and Beyond

Cyber Giant Palo Alto’s New Focus on Profitability Is Bad News for Israeli Startups

IDF Announces Loosened Restrictions on Gaza Strip

Israeli Telecom Firm Partner Bids to Buy Rival Xfone

August 26, 2021 12:11 pm
0

Six Israeli Artists Create Exclusive Apple Playlists to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Omer Adam. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Apple Music launched a new project in collaboration with Israeli singers that was inspired by the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

The music streaming service asked several well-known musicians in Israel to create exclusive playlists composed of their favorite Israeli songs from the last year. The playlists contain between 14 to 25 songs and were curated by Israeli artists Omar AdamNoa Kirel, Ella-Li Lahav, Miri Mesika, Ravid Plotnik and Berry Sakharof. The Apple Music playlists will be available from Thursday until after Rosh Hashanah.

“Just as one year ends and a new one begins, we invite you to celebrate the past and look forward to what’s yet to come,” Apple Music said. “To summarize the past Jewish year, we’ve asked six artists we love to share the Israeli songs that made their year. You can also dive into iconic Israeli debut albums, go back to the classics and enjoy the work of trailblazing, innovative artists. Shanah tova!”

Sakharof said, “I’m happy that even during this difficult year, music has won and there’s been a continued release of great songs here. These are some of the songs I loved this year.”

Apple Music also released a playlist titled “Future Generation,” which is dedicated to introducing new talent and “the most promising voices” from the Israeli music scene. The playlist is updated regularly.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.