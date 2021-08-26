Suspect in Stabbing of Boston Rabbi to Be Arraigned on Nine Counts

The suspect in the stabbing of a Boston rabbi last month in what is believed to be an antisemitic hate crime will be arraigned on nine counts on Thursday, including violating his victim’s constitutional rights.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was stabbed outside a Jewish day school in Brighton, a suburb of Boston. His attacker, Khaled Awad, was caught by security cameras committing the attack, and arrested shortly after by police.

Noginski was stabbed nine times in the assault, suffering serious wounds to his chest and arm, but is recovering well.

Awad appears to have cased the school, having been filmed in proximity to the institution the day before the attack.

The Boston Herald reported that among the charges Awad is facing in Suffolk Superior Court are several counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and violating Noginski’s constitutional rights.

He was previously arraigned on hate crimes charges in July, in Brighton Division of Boston Municipal Court

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins commented Wednesday, “This act of violence nearly killed the victim. But it also traumatized the entire Jewish community and deeply impacted the people of Brighton.”

Former friends of Noginski have testified that he was a violent antisemite.

Eric Valiente, who befriended Awad at the University of Southern Florida while Awad was studying chemical engineering there, described Awad as “violent” and “very much antisemitic,” Boston’s local CBS affiliate reported.

Awad “would say like all types of Jewish jokes,” Valiente said. “I thought he was joking at first and then I started to see seriousness in his comments.”

Valiente said he became “disgusted” with Awad and “was a little scared of him. I was scared of what he was capable of because I realize he was a very dark person.”

Awad’s former roommate Aidan Anderson, who is Jewish, said, “We were friends, to be honest with you. I’m Jewish. And he knew that since I moved in.” But he said their relationship took a dark turn when Awad attacked him in their shared kitchen.

Anderson then moved out and got a restraining order against Awad.

Fox News has reported that Awad, who is originally from Egypt and is not a US citizen, was in the country illegally, having overstayed his student visa by over a month.