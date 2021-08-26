Thursday, August 26th | 19 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian Jewish Org Demands Oversight of Antisemitism Course Taught by Controversial Academic

US Jewish Groups ‘Horrified’ by Kabul Attacks, Mourn US Troops, Afghan Civilians

Overshadowed by Afghan Bombings, Biden Talks With Israeli PM Delayed Until Friday

More Instances Reported of Neo-Nazi Vandalism of Canadian Election Campaign Signs

Bennett-Biden White House Meeting Postponed Due to Afghanistan Attack

Suspect in Stabbing of Boston Rabbi to Be Arraigned on Nine Counts

Campus Cancel Culture, the Jewish Question, and Why I Wrote ‘Nevergreen’

Six Israeli Artists Create Exclusive Apple Playlists to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Dozens of Civilians, at Least 12 US Troops Killed in Bloodbath at Kabul Airport

Dutch Lawmaker Finally Confronts Anti-Jewish Violence From the Palestinian Authority

August 26, 2021 4:05 pm
0

US Jewish Groups ‘Horrified’ by Kabul Attacks, Mourn US Troops, Afghan Civilians

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Crowds of people show their documents to U.S. troops outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

American Jewish groups expressed grief and shock on Thursday after scores of victims were killed or wounded by at least two devastating suicide bombings near Kabul airport.

Details about the full extent of the casualties from the attacks, which have been claimed by the Islamic State, were still emerging throughout the day. US officials have said that at least 12 service members were killed alongside dozens of civilians, including children.

The America Jewish Committee said, “We are horrified by reports of a dual suicide bombing in Kabul that has claimed the lives of both Afghan civilians and US service members. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this time.”

“We are shocked and saddened by the Kabul Airport terrorist attacks,” commented the American Jewish Congress. “We support all efforts to bring calm now to Kabul and call for safety & security to be restored.”

The deadly bombings came as the US and other Western countries were scrambling to evacuate thousands of Afghans seeking to flee the country following its takeover by the Taliban, and before an Aug. 31 deadline set by the White House for the withdrawal of all US troops.

“We mourn the lives tragically lost today in Kabul, including American service members, and remain deeply concerned with the safety of Americans, Afghans and our partners,” said the Jewish Democratic Council of America. “Our prayers are with all those affected by the explosions.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.