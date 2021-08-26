US Jewish Groups ‘Horrified’ by Kabul Attacks, Mourn US Troops, Afghan Civilians

American Jewish groups expressed grief and shock on Thursday after scores of victims were killed or wounded by at least two devastating suicide bombings near Kabul airport.

Details about the full extent of the casualties from the attacks, which have been claimed by the Islamic State, were still emerging throughout the day. US officials have said that at least 12 service members were killed alongside dozens of civilians, including children.

The America Jewish Committee said, “We are horrified by reports of a dual suicide bombing in Kabul that has claimed the lives of both Afghan civilians and US service members. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this time.”

“We are shocked and saddened by the Kabul Airport terrorist attacks,” commented the American Jewish Congress. “We support all efforts to bring calm now to Kabul and call for safety & security to be restored.”

The deadly bombings came as the US and other Western countries were scrambling to evacuate thousands of Afghans seeking to flee the country following its takeover by the Taliban, and before an Aug. 31 deadline set by the White House for the withdrawal of all US troops.

“We mourn the lives tragically lost today in Kabul, including American service members, and remain deeply concerned with the safety of Americans, Afghans and our partners,” said the Jewish Democratic Council of America. “Our prayers are with all those affected by the explosions.”