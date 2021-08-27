Friday, August 27th | 19 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF ‘Stands With US Service Members’ After Kabul Attacks

Director Spike Lee Re-Edits 9/11 Docuseries After Facing Backlash for Including Interview With Antisemitic Conspiracy Theorist

Half a Million Afghans Could Flee Across Borders: UNHCR

Israeli Startup TailorMed’s Uphill Challenge to Reform American Healthcare

Alumni Group Condemns Anti-Israel Comments by Activist Groups Linked to Rutgers University

Israel Shipyards Announces Last Stage Before Building New Combat Vessel for Navy

Senior Israeli Delegation Takes Part in Joint US Defense-Policy Advisory Group

Gantz Condemns Kabul Terror Attacks: ‘We Stand With Our American Partners’

Suspect Arrested for Slapping Jewish Man in Florida After ‘Dirty Jew’ Remark

Video Tells History of Different Bread Eaten on Shabbat Worldwide

August 27, 2021 11:09 am
0

IDF ‘Stands With US Service Members’ After Kabul Attacks

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Naval Air Station Sigonella Command Master Chief Anna Wood carries an Afghanistan evacuee off a U.S. Air Force C- 17 Globemaster lll at Naval Air Station Sigonella, August 22, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. William Chockey/Handout via REUTERS

The Israel Defense Forces added to the expressions of solidarity with those affected by the terrorist attacks outside the gates of Kabul airport Thursday, which killed at least 85 people, including 13 US soldiers.

“My deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims of the horrific terrorist attack in Kabul,” IDF international spokesperson Amnon Shefler said on Twitter on Monday. “The IDF stands with the US service men and women who risk their lives to make our world a safer place.”

The extent of the casualties from the bombings, which have been claimed by ISIS, was still being assessed on Friday. The US military said that at least 18 service members were wounded in addition to the 13 killed, while the toll of Afghan deaths rising to at least 72.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was set to meet with US President Joe Biden Friday in a meeting that was postponed due to the attacks, also gave his condolences.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our deep sadness over the loss of American lives in Kabul,” Bennett said Thursday. “Israel stands with the United States in these difficult times, just as America has always stood with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United States.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.