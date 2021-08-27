Leader of Violent Neo-Nazi Faction Sentenced to Three Years in Federal Jail on Hate Crime Charges

The leader of a violent neo-Nazi faction who ran a campaign of intimidation targeting Jewish activists and journalists has been sentenced to three years in a federal jail.

Cameron Shea, of Redmond in the state of Washington, was the leader of a hate group calling itself “Atomwaffen Division,” after the German word for “atomic weapon.” 25-year-old Shea had already pleaded guilty in April to two felony counts related to allegations that he and three companions cyberstalked and sent swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), telling them, “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences” and “We are Watching.”

Shea was one of four neo-Nazis arrested by the FBI in February 2020 in Arizona, Texas and Florida as well as Washington. The group focused primarily on Jews or journalists of color, according to the FBI at the time. One of their targets was Mala Blomquist, an editor for Arizona Jewish Life magazine. A poster glued to her house earlier in the same month displayed Nazi symbols alongside the threat, “Your Actions Have Consequences.”

Two other members of the group, Johnny Garza and Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Garza received a 16-month prison sentence and Parker-Dipeppe was sentenced to time served in jail.

The fourth defendant, Kaleb Cole, is still fighting the criminal case and awaits trial. On Friday, Vice reported on a possible twist in Cole’s case, claiming that documents discovered during a search of his house revealed that the FBI had paid more than $100,000 to an informant who ran a publishing house specializing in racist, antisemitic and occult titles promoted by “Atomwaffen.”

Following Shea’s sentencing, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke pledged to turn the full force of the law on neo-Nazi groups.

“The Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute threats motivated by religious intolerance, and to prosecute defendants like this one who threatened violence against individuals who work to end discrimination,” Clarke said in a statement. “The Justice Department is committed to prosecuting, to the full extent of the law, violent neo-Nazis and other perpetrators of hate crimes.”