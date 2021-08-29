Sunday, August 29th | 21 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Architect of Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott Accused of ‘Self-Dealing’ by Legal Watchdog

Pilot Who Flew Out Afghan Refugees Says He Identifies With Them as Son of a Holocaust Survivor

Israel Offers COVID-19 Booster to All Vaccinated People

Israel’s Entrée Capital Invests Around $15 Million in UAE Startups

Biden Aide Guarantees Safe Passage for Americans From Afghanistan

Veteran Afghan Strongmen to Form New Front for Negotiating With the Taliban

Israel Bombs Hamas Sites in Gaza Over Fire Balloons: IDF

Bennett Will Not Openly Oppose US Attempts to Rejoin Iran Deal: Report

Bennett on Biden Meeting: ‘We Accomplished All Our Goals’

Instead of Surrendering to Taliban, Biden Could Have Declared Victory

August 29, 2021 1:02 pm
0

Architect of Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott Accused of ‘Self-Dealing’ by Legal Watchdog

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A refrigerator bearing the Ben & Jerry’s logo is seen at a food store in the Jewish settlement of Efrat in the West Bank July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The head of Ben & Jerry’s board of directors and a leading force behind the ice cream giant’s boycott of the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem has been charged by a watchdog group with “self-dealing,” after $100,000 in company donations were reportedly granted to an NGO of which she is the only paid employee.

Anuradha Mittal, chair of the Ben & Jerry’s board, is also executive director of the Oakland Institute, a left-wing think tank dealing with land reform, the New York Post reported.

According to a complaint by the right-leaning National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), between 2017-2018, the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation gave $104,000 in grants to the Oakland Institute. During the same period, Mittal was paid $156,000 for her work with the Institute.

The Post reported that the Institute used part of the Ben & Jerry’s grant to fund projects including one it described as “a bold multimedia project on land rights to mark 50 years since the Six-Day War and Israel’s occupation,” highlighting “marginalization and struggle.”

Grants also went to the Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights, which received $3,000 from the Foundation, and which has lost EU funding due to its refusal to pledge that none of its funds will go to terrorist groups.

Mittal’s possible malfeasance was alleged by the Virginia-based NLPC based on IRS records.

The complaint made by the Center states, “It is our contention that this is a possible violation of self-dealing as Mittal is considered a disqualified person under IRS rules.”

Mittal has given no direct comment about the complaint, but has said that “false accusations” have been made about the Oakland Institute and the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.