Dutch Jews Protest ‘Disgusting’ Sale of Nazi-Era ‘Jews’ Star’ at Military Memorabilia Fair

A Dutch Jewish leader has filed a legal complaint against an auctioneer specializing in military memorabilia after discovering that it was offering two examples of the “Judenstern” (“Jews’ Star”) — the yellow Star of David which the Nazis forced Jews to wear on their outer clothing — for sale.

“One person’s death is another person’s bread,” commented Ronny Naftaniel, the head of the Dutch Jewish organization CIDI, after seeing a Dutch television broadcast on Sunday that exposed the sale of the items.

“It’s disgusting,” Naftaniel said.

According to reports in the Dutch press, the star was available for purchase at a military memorabilia fair in the town of Houten. One of the stars was on sale for the price of 2,500 Euros ($2,950) together with a booklet outlining the biographical details of its original Jewish wearer.

Alongside the stars were several items popular with far-right and neo-Nazi groups, including daggers decorated with the symbol of the SS, busts of Adolf Hitler and swastika flags.

An organizer of the fair insisted that no laws had been broken in promoting and selling this material.

“The law is our guide,” Gaston Vrolings told the Dutch TV program “Kassa.”

“I am convinced that there is nothing wrong with 99.99 percent of our visitors,” Vrolings added when asked whether neo-Nazis were in attendance at the fair.

Vrolings was unmoved by the charge that his company was making a profit from the suffering of a Jewish victim of the Nazis, arguing that paintings by the 16th century Italian painter Caravaggio were still sold at vast profits despite the allegation that the artist had murdered a rival in a duel.

Eddo Verdoner, the government’s national coordinator for combating antisemitism in the Netherlands, said that the sale of the items was worrying in the context of rising extremism.

“It is naive to think that this only concerns a number of old collectors, especially if you look at the emerging right-wing extremism in Europe,” Verdoner said.