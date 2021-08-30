Israeli Cabinet Approves $21 Million Assistance Plan for Jerusalem Hills Fire Damage

JNS.org – The Israeli Cabinet on Monday approved a 70 million shekel ($21 million) rehabilitation plan to deal with the damage caused by the wildfires that devastated the Jerusalem hills two weeks ago.

The lion’s share (60 million shekels, or $18 million) will go to ecological rehabilitation, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. The Environmental Protection Ministry has been tasked with formulating an action plan for the rehabilitation within 60 days.

In addition, 5 million shekels ($1.5 million) will be allocated to the regional council for expenditures incurred in clearing asbestos debris as a result of the fire.

Another 2.6 million shekels ($807,000) will go to immediate emergency expenses, such as lodging for residents who were evacuated from their homes, and 400,000 shekels ($124,000) will be earmarked for social services.

