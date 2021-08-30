Monday, August 30th | 22 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Letters to God’ Bound for Western Wall Tripled During Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite Antisemitic Syllabus, UNC Won’t Back Down on Anti-Israel Instructor

Survey: Nearly All Jewish Students and Alumni Cite Campus Antisemitism as a ‘Problem,’ With Half Saying It’s ‘Getting Worse’

UK Labour Party Councillor Who Referred to ‘Jew Process’ Facing Expulsion

Dutch Jews Protest ‘Disgusting’ Sale of Nazi-Era ‘Jews’ Star’ at Military Memorabilia Fair

Israel Says It Will Loan Palestinians $150 Million After Highest-Level Talks in Years

‘All Israel Prayed For Him’: Soldier Shot at Gaza Border Dies From Injuries After Nine-Day Battle

Suspect in Five London Antisemitic Attacks Believed to Be From Yorkshire With ‘Northern Accent’

COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories Behind ‘Skyrocketing’ Antisemitism in Austria, Says Jewish Community Head

A Message to Incoming Jewish College Students

August 30, 2021 5:03 pm
0

‘Letters to God’ Bound for Western Wall Tripled During Coronavirus Pandemic

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

A man clears notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site, to make space for new notes ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem’s Old City August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The average number of letters from around the world addressed to God and sent to Israel for placement in the cracks of Jerusalem’s Western Wall has tripled over the past 12 months, Israel’s post office has said.

“Dear God, please make an end to the coronavirus pandemic,” wrote one boy from Germany. “Please, make my parents buy me a new iPhone and JBL speaker,” he added.

The coronavirus pandemic led to an almost complete halt of tourists visiting Jerusalem, but many sent their wishes, prayers and calls in the form of letters — which have landed in Israel’s post office throughout the year. Many prayed for bringing COVID-19 under control, while others asked for atonement and forgiveness. There were also many requests for new friendships, most likely as a result of the isolation during coronavirus-led lockdown periods, the post office said.

On Monday, Israel Postal Co. CEO Dany Goldstein, together with Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch, placed hundreds of notes between the stones of the last remaining wall of the Temple Mount, ahead of the Jewish New Year holiday next week. The nature of requests is diverse, ranging from humorous letters to those asking for the victory of their favorite sports team, good health wishes, prayers for peace and messages to relatives who have passed away.

Related coverage

August 30, 2021 4:33 pm
0

Survey: Nearly All Jewish Students and Alumni Cite Campus Antisemitism as a ‘Problem,’ With Half Saying It’s ‘Getting Worse’

Virtually all Jewish university students and alumni now feel that antisemitism on college campuses is a problem, according to a...

The letters sent by writers of different religions arrive from all over the world, including Kenya, Spain, India, Belgium, the United States, Japan, Canada, Ecuador, Denmark, Germany, France, Poland, and Russia.

Each year, thousands of prayer notes are stuffed into the cracks of the Wailing Wall and are removed ahead of the penitential selichot prayers and Rosh Hashanah. The removed notes are put into special bags are buried along with other holy books and documents on the Mount of Olives.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.