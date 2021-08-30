Report: Israel Mulls Helping Transport Afghan Refugees Amid Chaotic US Withdrawal

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering offering the US help in transporting and resettling Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban, according to several reports in Israeli media.

On Saturday, veteran intelligence reporter Yossi Melman tweeted that Israel might “absorb” a “symbolic” number of Afghan refugees, left stranded amid the chaotic pullout of American forces from the war-torn country.

Breaking Israeli government considers to absorb a small number of Afghan refuges as a symbolic&humanitarian gesture. Another option is that Israel will be used as a transit country for Afghan refuges. In a previous tweet I reminded that PM Begin did it with Vietnamese boat ppl. — Yossi Melman (@yossi_melman) August 28, 2021

However, according to the Times of Israel, this is exceedingly unlikely, whereas the other option cited by Melman, that Israel provide transit to the refugees en route to a third location, is more plausible.

The United Nations said over the weekend it was bracing for a “worst-case scenario” of up to half a million more refugees from Afghanistan by the end of 2021.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been under enormous criticism at home and abroad for its handling of the Afghan crisis and the US military withdrawal.