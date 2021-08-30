Monday, August 30th | 22 Elul 5781

August 30, 2021 9:28 am
0

Report: Israel Mulls Helping Transport Afghan Refugees Amid Chaotic US Withdrawal

avatar by i24 News

Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering offering the US help in transporting and resettling Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban, according to several reports in Israeli media.

On Saturday, veteran intelligence reporter Yossi Melman tweeted that Israel might “absorb” a “symbolic” number of Afghan refugees, left stranded amid the chaotic pullout of American forces from the war-torn country.

However, according to the Times of Israel, this is exceedingly unlikely, whereas the other option cited by Melman, that Israel provide transit to the refugees en route to a third location, is more plausible.

The United Nations said over the weekend it was bracing for a “worst-case scenario” of up to half a million more refugees from Afghanistan by the end of 2021.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been under enormous criticism at home and abroad for its handling of the Afghan crisis and the US military withdrawal.

