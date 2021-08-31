Tuesday, August 31st | 24 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Jewish Students to Hold Paris Rally in ‘Solidarity’ With Afghan Refugees

New Iranian FM Warns Tehran May Not Return to Nuclear Talks Until November 

US Government Recorded 33,000 Phone Calls of New York Times Writer Charged as Paid Iranian Agent

Bahrain’s First Ambassador to Israel Arrives to the Jewish State

Syrian Army Steps Up Offensive on Rebel Redoubt in Southwest City

US Antisemitic Conspiracy Theorist Who Called Pandemic a ‘Hoax’ Dies of COVID-19

Holocaust Survivor Reunites With Family of Soldier Who Gave Her Message of Hope After Auschwitz Liberation

EU Set to Release New Strategy to Combat Antisemitism Amid ‘Shocking’ Online Trends

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel Honored for ‘Steadfast’ Work Fighting Antisemitism

Kanye West Blasted for ‘Shameful’ Featuring of Antisemitic Rapper Jay Electronica on New Album ‘Donda’

August 31, 2021 3:33 pm
0

Bahrain’s First Ambassador to Israel Arrives to the Jewish State

avatar by i24 News

The national flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter at the entrance of the King David Hotel, in Jerusalem, Nov. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad

i24 News – Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel arrived to the Jewish state on Tuesday nearly one year after the White House signing ceremony that established diplomatic relations between the two countries as part of the Abraham Accords.

Khaled Yousef al-Jalahmah landed at Ben Gurion International Airport to take up his post on behalf of the Gulf state, where he was greeted by Gil Haskel, chief of state protocol at Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“The opportunity to fulfill His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s vision of peaceful coexistence with all nations is a privilege that I will hold in high regard,” al-Jalahmah posted to Twitter in Arabic and Hebrew before touching down in Israel.

The new Bahraini ambassador joins Gulf neighbor the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in establishing a diplomatic presence in Israel.

Related coverage

August 31, 2021 12:06 pm
0

Official Palestinian Authority Television Broadcasts False Claim That Israel Intentionally Tried to Destroy Gaza Agriculture

Official Palestinian Authority television has falsely claimed that Israel deliberately intended to destroy the agricultural capacity of the Gaza Strip...

Earlier this year, Mohamed Al Khaja became the UAE’s first ambassador to Israel, recently participating in an inauguration ceremony in Tel Aviv with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to officially open the UAE’s embassy in Israel.

Morocco and Sudan also joined Bahrain and the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Al-Jalahmah previously served as director of operations at Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry and before that was deputy chief of mission at Bahrain’s embassy to the United States from 2009 to 2013.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.