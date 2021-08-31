Old Yemenite Synagogue in Kfar HaShiloach Hosts Special Selichot Event

JNS.org – A special Slichot event was held on Monday in the the Old Synagogue of the Yemenite Village—Kfar HaShiloach—in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood.

The event was an initiative of the Public Council of the Kfar HaShiloach Heritage Center, chaired by advocate Gadi Bashari, who also serves as member of the board of the Zionist Archives.

Many members of Israel’s Yemenite community participated in the event, bringing along with them Yemenite shofars that they blew in the ancient synagogue during the Slichot recitation.

The ceremony was attended by Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, and Elyakim Rubinstein, former vice president of Israel’s Supreme Court, along with Netanel Izak, director general of the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Hagit Moshe and Knesset members Tzachi Hanegbi, Eli Cohen, Keren Barak and Ofir Katz.

Related coverage Former US Ambassador to Israel Appointed Jewish State’s Interlocutor on Iran i24 News – Dan Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel, has been appointed head of the US State Department...