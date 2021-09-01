Israel Easing Restrictions on Gaza, Including Expanding Fishing Zone

i24 News – Israel on Wednesday approved a series of measures to ease restrictions on the Gaza Strip, including expanding the fishing zone to the furthest point since Hamas took control of the Palestinian coastal enclave in 2007.

In addition to expanding the fishing zone to 15 nautical miles, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement that the government had approved opening the Kerem Shalom Crossing, increasing water supply to the territory and increasing the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel.

COGAT said the steps were “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security stability for the long term.”

On Tuesday, Israel allowed construction materials into the Strip to assist in rebuilding the territory following May’s 11-day conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Related coverage Israel Opposes US Plan to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate as ‘Destabilizing’ Israel said on Wednesday that a US plan to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem that has traditionally been a base...

The moves come despite nightly Palestinian demonstrations at the Gaza border meant to provoke Israeli forces into a confrontation. Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive night that the so-called “night confusion units” amassed at the security barrier separating Israel from Gaza.

Israel Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was shot in the head on August 21 during protests along the fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, died of his wounds on Monday. Two Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy and a Hamas terrorist, were also killed during clashes at the border.