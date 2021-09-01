Wednesday, September 1st | 24 Elul 5781

September 1, 2021 1:08 pm
Israel Easing Restrictions on Gaza, Including Expanding Fishing Zone

avatar by i24 News

A Palestinian policeman gestures as trucks carrying goods arrive after Israel reopened Kerem Shalom crossing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

i24 News – Israel on Wednesday approved a series of measures to ease restrictions on the Gaza Strip, including expanding the fishing zone to the furthest point since Hamas took control of the Palestinian coastal enclave in 2007.

In addition to expanding the fishing zone to 15 nautical miles, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement that the government had approved opening the Kerem Shalom Crossing, increasing water supply to the territory and increasing the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel.

COGAT said the steps were “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security stability for the long term.”

On Tuesday, Israel allowed construction materials into the Strip to assist in rebuilding the territory following May’s 11-day conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The moves come despite nightly Palestinian demonstrations at the Gaza border meant to provoke Israeli forces into a confrontation. Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive night that the so-called “night confusion units” amassed at the security barrier separating Israel from Gaza.

Israel Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was shot in the head on August 21 during protests along the fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, died of his wounds on Monday. Two Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy and a Hamas terrorist, were also killed during clashes at the border.

