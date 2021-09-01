Wednesday, September 1st | 24 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US States, Diaspora Jews Continue Buying Up Israel Bonds Despite Pandemic Challenges, Says Outgoing President

Iran Determined to Increase its Oil Exports Despite US Sanctions: Oil Minister

One Year After Devastating Arson, Plans for New Jewish Center Unveiled at University of Delaware

UNRWA Head Faces Questions at EU Parliament Over ‘Hate Speech, Violence’ in Palestinian Textbooks

Former French National Front Leader Jean-Marie Le Pen in New Trial for Antisemitic Barb

Last Remaining Footage of Polish Jewish Community Before Holocaust Premieres as Movie at Venice Film Festival

Israel Easing Restrictions on Gaza, Including Expanding Fishing Zone

‘You Have to Stand Up to Hate,’ Says Australian Jewish Man Who Stood Up to Antisemitic Assailant on Walk to Synagogue

This Year, Remember the Importance of the Shofar

After Afghanistan, the West Must Stand Like a Wall Against the Jihad

September 1, 2021 8:53 am
0

Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to Hold Naval Drills

avatar by JNS.org

A Russian Navy submarine. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that it would hold naval drills in the Caspian Sea.

The drill is scheduled for early September and would include small missile and artillery ships from Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, Reuters reported.

While the conflict in the Caucasus does not directly threaten Israel, its long-standing close ties with Azerbaijan and fledgling relations with Armenia—coupled with the larger geopolitical landscape of the region involving heavyweights Turkey, Russia and Iran—put the Jewish state on high alert for developments.

Brenda Shaffer, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, told JNS last October: “Azerbaijan, despite bordering Iran, was not afraid to openly cooperate with Israel over the years. This showed other Muslim majority states that they can, without worrying about repercussions from Iran or other states, establish open cooperation with Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.