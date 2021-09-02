Baby Giraffe Named ‘Honey’ Born at Zoo in Northern Israel Ahead of Rosh Hashanah Holiday

A baby giraffe born at a zoo in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel, was appropriately named Honey mere weeks before the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

A giraffe named Kianga gave birth to Honey on Aug. 20 at Chai Park, which now has a total of six giraffes, the zoo confirmed on its website. The baby giraffe reportedly weighed around 116 pounds at birth.

The giraffes at Chai Park hail from areas in East Africa such as Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia. The animal’s lifespan is between 25-30 years and they are the tallest mammals in the world. Their name in Arabic means “fast walking,” according to the zoo.

Last year, two giraffes were born at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo.

Giraffes are already extinct in at least seven countries in Africa. The Giraffe Conservation Foundation estimates that the current Africa-wide giraffe population is approximately 117,000.