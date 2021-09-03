Friday, September 3rd | 26 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Accosted by a Hater: What Would You Do?

The Greatest Act in the World Is to Do Someone a Favor

Afghanistan May Be a Bellwether for Saudi-Iranian Rivalry

Rosh Hashanah and the Shmitah

London Police Arrest Man in Connection with Series of Five Antisemitic Assaults

Biden Vows to Confront ‘Scourge of Antisemitism’ in High Holidays Call With Rabbis

Jordan’s Water Crisis Deepens as Climate Changes, Population Grows

NATO Seeks More Afghan Evacuations, Vows to Hold Taliban to Promises

Birthright to Resume Trips, No Quarantine in Israel for Those Fully Vaccinated

Thousands of Elderly Israelis to Receive Care Packages for Rosh Hashanah

September 3, 2021 9:33 am
0

Birthright to Resume Trips, No Quarantine in Israel for Those Fully Vaccinated

avatar by JNS.org

Taglit-Birthright Israel trip participants visit the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Aug. 18, 2014. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Birthright Israel received confirmation from the Israeli Ministry of Health that it can resume its trips to Israel, JNS has learned.

The first Birthright Israel trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic took place in May, but the 10-day programs were stopped again in August due to new travel restrictions aimed at curbing the Delta variant of the virus.

To join a Birthright trip, participants must now be fully vaccinated with two or three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, with no more than a six-month gap from the last shot and the trip’s departure date. Alternately, they can be fully vaccinated by one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no more than a six-month gap from the shot until their trip’s departure.

Birthright Israel will not have to enforce a seven-day quarantine period for people who have completed their vaccination process within the past five months.

Related coverage

September 3, 2021 9:31 am
0

Thousands of Elderly Israelis to Receive Care Packages for Rosh Hashanah

JNS.org - As vulnerable populations continue to take precautions due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the Jewish Agency...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.