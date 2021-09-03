Friday, September 3rd | 26 Elul 5781

September 3, 2021 9:16 am
Israel Aerospace Industries Goes Back to Producing Wings for F-16 Fighter Jets

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries has resumed the production of wings for Lockheed Martin-produced F-16 fighter jets, the companies announced on Thursday.

It is reviving a production line established in the 1980s following what it said is “increased worldwide demand for the F-16” aircraft.

It added that “IAI will produce F-16 wings that will be shipped to the F-16 final assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina, USA.”

Boaz Levy, IAI’s president and CEO, said the development continues a “decades-long cooperation of manufacturing aerostructures for Lockheed Martin customers.”

IAI also produces wings for F-35 jets and for T-38 jets used by American pilots for training.

Joshua (Shiki) Shani, chief executive of Lockheed Martin Israel, said the American defense giant “has invested billions of dollars with Israeli defense and aerospace industries because of the high-quality, cutting-edge technology that Israeli industry offers. We are continuously looking to expand our cooperation throughout all our programs.”

