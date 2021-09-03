Millions of Passwords Stolen by Cybercriminals Exposed by Israeli Activist Hacker

CTech – Hacker and activist Noam Rotem has come across quite a few hacked or leaked databases in his life. A security breach that revealed the flight destinations of the prime minister and senior defense officials, a leak that revealed the personal information of passengers on Israel’s Road 6, a serious breach in dozens of financial institutions that was not repaired despite warnings, Rotem has seen it all. Or, at least, this is what he thought until he came across an open database that contained hundreds of millions of login details for various services – email, social networks, banks, internal systems and more – of millions of users from around the world, among them many Israelis, including civil servants and defense industry workers. And here comes the real twist: this database belongs to cybercriminals that have gathered login information that they stole from users all over the world.

“It takes an infrastructure to take care of it, it was not a small operation at all, there were quite a few costs, and there was evidence that they used the information,” Rotem told Calcalist. “This is not some kid sitting at home, it does not look like something a bored young man would do in his spare time.” Rotem located the malicious database using a scanner that he and his colleague Ran Locar operate regularly to identify databases that are exposed. “I identified a server that collected all the stolen information, and performed information verification processes,” Rotem explained. “The criminals took the passwords they stole and checked if it was possible to connect with them. There was a mark stating if the login details were correct or not.” The malicious database was revealed on both Calcalist and the “Cybercyber” podcast (Hebrew) hosted by Rotem and Ido Kenan.

Along with the passwords, “session cookies” were also stored in the database. When a user connects to a website, it creates a small file in the browser that is a reference to the fact that the identification process has been completed successfully and there is no need to enter login information again. By default, such cookies expire shortly after, unless the user clicks a Remember Me-style box when logging in. Then, it can stay active for a long time, and its theft allows hackers to connect to sites without even knowing the name and password, and bypass advanced protections such as two-step verification. The criminals also stole a list of installed and active software from victims’ computers, information that Rotem said could help characterize the user (for example, identify whether it was a gamer, a certain company employee, etc.) and deepen the hack.

It is impossible to know for sure how the information was stolen, but Rotem has some well-founded estimates. “Based on various signs we saw in the information, it was apparently stolen by malware installed on the victims’ computers by impersonating a browser plugin or video call app. Users installed it themselves. They thought they were installing something legitimate, but there was malware inside. Once installed, the malware collected all the passwords users saved on their browser (i.e., the passwords saved each time the browser offers you to remember a password for the next time, etc.), took all the information, and sent it to the server.”

Only managed to download 10 percent of the database When Rotem identified the database at the end of May, he began downloading it to analyze its contents. However, after downloading only about 10 percent, his computer ran out of space. Even so, Rotem managed to download 2.5 million passwords, which provided insights into the identities of the victims. "There are victims from all over the world – Far East, North America, South America, Europe, Africa – there was no geographic targeting against Israel, and whatever the users kept as passwords, was available to me: banking, medical services, security services, porn websites, email services, and organizations' inner systems. You can see the user and what accounts he or she has in different places. Every online service you can think of was there, even crypto exchange passwords which can help you steal cryptocurrency easily."